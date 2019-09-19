Robert MartinAug. 21, 1943 - Sept. 17, 2019Robert "Bob" Stephan Martin, 76, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, after a courageous battle with cancer. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, TX, with reception/visitation immediately following. The interment of ashes will be in Cresson, TX at a later date.

