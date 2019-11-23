Robbie F. MartinJan. 13, 1934 - Nov. 20, 2019Robbie Faye Martin, 85, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, November 25, at Grace Temple Baptist Church 3825 Bosque Blvd. Waco, Texas, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, November 25, at Grace Temple Baptist Church.Robbie was born January 13, 1934, in Hillsboro, to Vernon McCain and Josephine (Gray) Bearden. Robbie was a faithful and devoted member of Grace Temple Baptist Church for many years. She loved reading the Bible, learning about military history/going to military museums and enjoyed a wide variety of music. In her early years she sang a few times on some specialty television shows while contemplating a singing career. She was very patriotic and never missed an opportunity to thank others for their military service. A thrill of a lifetime for her was flying on the Boeing B-29 Superfortress, FIFI, for her 80th birthday.Robbie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Eugene Martin; brothers, Joe Dan Bearden and Richard Lee Bearden; sister, Jeannine Rezach.She leaves behind to cherish her memory: her daughter, Susan Willmann and husband, Donnie; special niece (like a daughter), Caroll Green and husband, Robert; and other numerous nieces and nephews.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
