Merriann MartinApril 20, 1938 - Oct. 21, 2019Merriann Julia (Hays) Martin was born on April 20, 1938 in Canon City, Colorado, to Mabel (Wood) and Andrew (Bill) Hays. She passed away on October 21, 2019. She moved to Oklahoma as a very young child and attended Enid Public Schools. She graduated from Enid High School in 1956.She married Bill Martin on July 22, 1956. They have three daughters, Dena Hooley and husband, Bob, of Burleson, Texas, Nancy Ayers and husband, Dennis, of Fulshear, Texas, and Cherie Owen and husband, Robert, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.She moved to Fort Worth, Texas, in 1981 and lived in Waco, Texas, since 2004.Merriann enjoyed traveling, crafts, and most of all her family. She was a member of Texas Star Sewing Group and volunteered at Hillcrest Hospital until her health made it impossible.She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marie Baldwin; brothers, Billy and Ernest Hays. She is survived by her husband; three daughters; and three brothers, Robert "Bob" Hays of Enid, Oklahoma, Tom Hays of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Wayne Hays of Ponca City, Oklahoma. She has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Graveside services will be held from 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Seward Cemetery in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home - Guthrie, Oklahoma.Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Hayes Funeral Home. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association in c/o Hayes Funeral Home, 117 E. Noble, Guthrie, OK 73044.Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at www.hayesfh.com.
