Luke Christopher MartinSeptember 1, 2004 - July 24, 2018Luke Christopher Martin, age 13, of West, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Bynum. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Crossroads Fellowship in Waco. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 27, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or the charity of your choice.A full obituary and memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
