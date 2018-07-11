Edwin Jack Martin, Jr.Dec. 26, 1941 - July 7, 2018Jack Martin Jr., was born the day after Christmas, to Lillian S. and Jack Martin Sr., in Waco, TX. The oldest of two sons, he earned the nickname "Ace" amongst family. He attended the Waco public schools and graduated from Waco High School in 1960, after having supported his classmates as sports team manager. From there, he became a proud Bear, attending Baylor University and graduating in 1967 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Baylor University Dental School.After graduation, Jack married his college sweetheart, Donna Gayle DeRusha (1941-2012). He then served his country by joining the United States Air Force, serving for three years as a Dental Officer. While stationed in Guam, the couple gave birth to their daughter, Paige Lynette. The family returned in 1970, and Jack extended his training at Baylor Dental in Dallas before setting up a private practice in San Antonio. With his additional training, he specialized in endodontics.Passionate about education and sharing his knowledge, Jack taught 43 years at UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry in addition to caring for his loyal patients. In May 2017, he was honored for 50 years of service in the dental industry. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, San Antonio Dental Society (past president), and Southwest Society of Endodontics (past president).Jack was also a devout Christian. He was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in San Antonio, and St. Paul Lutheran Church of Waco upon his return in August 2017. Always giving, he volunteered for 10 years with his brother, John Homer, as part of Texas Water Mission, a water ministry serving Honduras.In 2006, Jack took on his most favorite role: grandfather. The highways between San Antonio, Waco, and Dallas are well worn thanks to his adventures with his best buddy, Logan Andrew.Jack is survived by his daughter, Paige Rice and son-in-law, Scott Rice and their son, Logan; brother, John Homer Martin and sister-in-law, Michele; loving partner, Jeanne Harman; uncle, Homer Martin of Colorado; a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a great many friends.A memorial service will take place 11 a.m., Friday, July 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 16, 2018 at Mission Burial Park Dominion, 20900 IH 10 West in San Antonio.You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.Arrangements with:Porter Loring Mortuary North2102 North Loop 1604 EastSan Antonio, TX 78232(210) 495-8221Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
