Glenda Dell MartinFeb. 19, 1938 - Sept. 4, 2018Glenda Dell Harrington Martin passed away, Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 8, at First Baptist Church Woodway, with Rev. Terry Graham officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Glenda Harrington was born in Waco, February 19, 1938, the daughter of Lee and Bonnie Hinson Harrington. Older brother Lee, younger sister, Bonnie Rose, and Glenda made the family home a lively place where friends and neighbors often gathered. She attended schools in North Waco and graduated from Waco High in 1956. She began Baylor that summer and met Grant Martin in the first week of classes. They were married in 1958, and she graduated from Baylor in 1959. They have had a wonderful life together filled with love. Their three children brought them abundant joy and pleasure. Four grandchildren and one great grandchild have added even more happiness to the family.After graduating from Baylor, Glenda did her practice teaching at Sul Ross Elementary in Waco and was hired to teach 1st Grade there the following year. Relocating to the Dallas area, she taught for one year and one semester in the Mesquite ISD before Grant's transfer to Little Rock. The family made homes in Dallas, Little Rock, New Orleans, Edina, Minnesota, and Dunwoody, Georgia, returning to Waco in 1998. Finding a church home was a priority in each move. They actively served in their churches, and long lasting friendships were made in all places they lived and blessed her life. Glenda was a collector of friends. Everywhere she lived and traveled, she and Grant enjoyed making friends as they visited the seven continents and islands around the world. Working in children's ministries was always rewarding for her. She and Grant taught and loved a class for special adults at First Woodway Baptist. She was an active member of Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Gideon's International Auxiliary, and Ridgewood Women's Golf Association.She was preceded in death by her son, Gavin, in 1977; her parents, Lee and Bonnie Harrington; brother and sister-in-law, Lee and Elaine Harrington; in-laws, William G. and Mabel Grant Martin; sister-in-law, Joan Martin Cook and husband, Roy; and niece, Cathy Cook. Loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who were important in her life also preceded her in death.Glenda will be remembered with love by her family, extended family, and many friends. Her husband of 60 years, Grant Martin; daughter, Ginger M. Elverud and husband, Ed, and their children, Tyler and Caroline; son, Garen G. Martin and wife, Alice, and their children, Emily, Sarah, and great-granddaughter, Baylee; and sister and friend, Bonnie Rose Harrington Ferguson. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Steven Ferguson and wife, Chris, Matt Ferguson, and Erin Lee Ferguson; Leah H. Franco and husband, Mike, Ty Harrington and wife, Leila; Caren Cook Burbach and husband, Ed. First cousins, Tony and Onita Wayland, Virginia Liddicoat, Luanne Thomason, Janelle Whiddon, Dick and Barbara Wallace will cherish memories of many wonderful years together.Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Elverud, Steven Ferguson, Tony Wayland, Dick Wallace, John Dagley, Randy Odil, Jerry Pearson, and Tom Adams.The family wishes to thank Nurse Kathy Davis of Providence Hospice and their team for their loving care.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Helping Hands Ministry, First Baptist Church Woodway, 101 North Ritchie Road, Woodway TX 76712; Friends for Life, P O Box 23491, Waco TX 76702; or to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
