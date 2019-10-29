G.W. MartinJune 9, 1937 - Oct. 27, 2019G.W. Martin, of Groesbeck, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., service time on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the funeral home.G.W. was born June 9, 1937, in Commerce, Texas, to George and Edith (Woodson) Martin. He married Shelia Orsag on April 27, 1957. He graduated from Riesel High School and TSTC in auto body work. He worked at General Tire & Rubber Co. for 31 years until retiring, then worked for Coy Emmert and eventually retired from Air Fre Filters after 20 years of service. He enjoyed reading, going on cruses with his wife and family and he loved living at the lake.He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Onita Alexander and Josealee White; and his granddaughter, Christie Watson.Survivors include his wife, Shelia; sons, Victor Martin and wife, Renee, Blaine Martin and Jason Martin and wife, Sherma; brother-in-law, Jody Orsag and wife, Nancy; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephewsPlease sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

