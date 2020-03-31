Doris Madeline Martin
Dec. 1, 1923 - March 26, 2020
Madeline Martin entered into the presence of our Lord on March 26, 2020, her youngest daughter and loving caregiver by her side in their home. Madeline was born on December 1, 1923, to Elsie and Gordon Townsend, in Waco, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Martin Jr.; his brother, Don S. Martin; her two brothers, Richard S. Townsend and Gordon B. Townsend; and her three sisters, Mary Lorraine Wiebusch, Ceylon Jean Sallee, and Shirley Ann Christopher. She is survived by three children, Virginia Ruth Martin (Sis), William H. Martin III (Billy), and Celina Victoria Martin (Vicki); also six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and 14 nieces and nephews.
She met her husband, Bill, while singing in the youth choir at 7th and James Baptist Church in Waco. She graduated from Waco High School. They married November 29, 1941. After residing in Houston for many years, Madeline and Bill moved to Victoria in 1970 and became involved in community activities. They were members of St. Francis Episcopal Church where she arranged the flowers for the altar many years. She was a charter member and past president of the Citizen's Memorial Hospital Services and enjoyed volunteering at the hospitals in Houston and Victoria for over 40 years. Madeline was an artist and former art teacher at Trinity Episcopal School in Victoria. She was past president of the Metropolitan Art League of Victoria before it was reorganized as the Victoria Art League. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother as well as the acolyte mother at Trinity Episcopal Church in Houston. Madeline was an avid bridge player and had many friends.
Although she was diagnosed with dementia the last several years of her life, she remained a sweet and cheerful soul. As one of her great-granddaughters, Katie, said, "She lived a long and fulfilling life."
There will be a private viewing for family members at Colonial Funeral Home and her burial will follow in Waco. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 threat has passed.
Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3002 Miori Lane, Victoria, Texas 77901, sfvct.org, or to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, DementiaSociety.org. Services under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, TX, 361-578-3535; share memories with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
