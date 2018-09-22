David MartinJune 13, 1926 - Sept. 17, 2018David Martin, 92, of Fort Worth, departed peacefully for heaven, Monday, September 17, 2018. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 24, at Greenwood Memorial Park, in Fort Worth. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, September 23, at Greenwood.David was born in Waco to Beulah and Otto. David was a Navy veteran and graduate of UT and SMU. He worked for GE, Collins Radio, and was a financial executive for Pier 1 in its early years. An avid traveler and photographer, David also loved history, flying planes, fishing, attending church and anything to do with engineering and aviation. He retired to Clifton where he was a member of American Legion Post 322, and later returned to Fort Worth where he adored being a great-grandpa. His immeasurable kindness will not be forgotten.He was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Lester; beloved wife, Jane; sons, Kerry and Hank; and granddaughter, Diana.He is survived by his brother, John Truman; sister, Martha; daughter-in-law, Janie; granddaughter, Kara and husband, Kevin; great-grandson, Knox; and dear family and friends.Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or blessing someone through an act of kindness.Greenwood Chapel3100 White Settlement Rd.Fort Worth, TX 76107(817) 336-0584Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
