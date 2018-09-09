Ruby MarstallerOct. 21, 1922 - Sept. 7, 2018Ruby Marstaller went to her Lord, September 7, 2018, at 95 years of age.Survivors included her son, Florian "Eddie" Marstaller, Jr. and wife, Carol, of Dallas; five grandchildern and six great-grandchildren.Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 10, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

