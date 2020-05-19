Karen Marshall
Dec. 26, 1952 - May 16, 2020
Karen Ann Marshall, 67, passed away in Austin, Texas on May 16, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in the Mexia Cemetery with the Rev. Marcus Sheffield officiating.
Karen was born December 26, 1952 in Corsicana, Texas to James Nolan and Florene Cockerell Wilson. She was a graduate of Midway High School and received her Associate Degree from McLennan Community College. She retired from Central Freight Lines after 29 years of service as a claim adjuster.
Karen married Randall Marshall on May 21, 2001. Her family was her pride and joy, she would perk up at just the mention of their names. Cooking was her specialty, and nothing gave her more pleasure than cooking for her family and friends. After her stroke, she taught her husband to cook. In addition to Karen being very intelligent, she was highly competitive. She loved playing board games, especially, with her sisters; Pollyanna was her favorite, but she enjoyed beating you at Yahtzee or any other game of your choice. Karen was a Dallas Cowboys Fan. Karen had a gentle nature, a great sense of humor with an infectious smile and a sweet giggle that will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Florene Wilson.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Randall Marshall of Austin; daughter, Kristi Schulz and wife, Kristen of Leander; grandchildren, Elliott and Audrey Whitten; brother, Jim Wilson and wife, Terry of Spring; sisters, Dianne Garcia and husband, Andy of Austin and Kathy Nickel of Liberty Hill; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home in Mexia is in charge of arrangements.
