J.T. Marshall May 7, 1933 - May 3, 2020 J.T. Marshall, age 86, of Clifton, passed away on May 3, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 7, at the Smith Bend Coon Creek Cemetery near Laguna Park, Texas. Brandon Frenzel will officiate. Pallbearers will be Garrett Marshall, Josh Eoff, Brian Eoff, Chris Eoff, and Levi Marshall. J.T. Marshall was born on May 7, 1933, in Waco, Texas, to Lester Melvin and Agnes Minnie Byrd Marshall. He went to school and graduated from Waco High School. After graduation, he attended Baylor University. J.T. enlisted in the United States Army and received the rank of Corporal in the 82nd Airborne Division. He retired after a number of years as a postal clerk from the USPS. After retiring, you could often find him somewhere fishing. J.T. will be truly missed by all. Left to cherish his memories are his children, Jay Marshall and wife, Janet, of Montgomery, Texas, Clay Marshall of Temple, Dana Alsobrook and husband, Lance, of Clifton, Clara Lalonde and husband, Tony Garcia, of Temple, Billy Lalonde and wife, Kathy, of Jerrell, Becky Seymour and husband, Jack, of Ohio, Joey Lalonde; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sherry Craft and husband, John, of Dallas; numerous other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Lester Melvin Marshall and Agnes Minnie Byrd; Marshall Ducas and Lawrence J. Ducas; and wives, Janet Marshall and Sandra Marshall.
