Helen MarshallDec. 1, 1952 - April 10, 2019Helen Marie "Stoodie" Degrate Marshall, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Visitation we be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., on Friday, April 19, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S 35th Street in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Greater New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 925 N. 18th Street in Waco.

