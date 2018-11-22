Johnny W. MarshJune 24, 1949 - Nov. 18, 2018Johnny W. Marsh, age 69, of Gatesville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 18, 2018.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 23, 2018 at Coryell Community Church, with Pastors Max Gunn and Walter Davidson officiating. A reception and meal will follow services in the fellowship hall of the church to celebrate Johnny's life. Private burial will be at Restland Cemetery.He was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Marsh; grandchildren, James Matthew, Joshua Shawn, and Victoria Ashleigh McInis; mother and father-in-law, James and Jodi Tippit.Johnny is survived by his wife of 50 years, Candi Marsh; daughters, Cori Higginson and Jami McInis and husband, Mike; mother, Ethylene Marsh; sisters, Vicki Looney and husband, Michael, Valerie Marsh Medina; and grandchildren, Veronica, Teagan, Trenton, Susi, Sophia, Calista and Luke McInis, Joseph and Anna Catherine Higginson.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coryell Community Church, Special Needs Project, 115 N. Levita Road, Gatesville, TX 76528 or online at www.coryell.church, select give, special needs ministry fund.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
