Barbara MarshFeb. 22, 1946 - Dec. 16, 2019Barbara Nell Graham Marsh, 73, of Woodway, wife of William D. Marsh Jr., passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence.Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 21, at the Valley Mills Cemetery with Bert Mercer officiating. Visitation with her family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, December 20, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research online at https://themmrf.org/get-involved/donate-to-the-mmrf/Foundation or mail to: P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238. Share a memory or leave a message at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

