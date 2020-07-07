James Dowell Mars
October 23, 1941 - July 2, 2020
James Dowell Mars, 78, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 9, at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Moody, Texas, officiated by the Reverend Roy Marshall. A visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 8, at Cole Funeral Home, McGregor, Texas. The family will have a private burial.
James was born in Moody, Texas, on October 23, 1941, to Jimmy R. Mars and Jessie Corine (Dowell) Mars. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School in 1960, from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1969 with a degree in electrical engineering, and became a professional engineer in 1973. He was employed by Texas Power and Light in 1969, retired from TU Electric in 1997 after 29 years of service, then started his own business, Genesis Engineering. James served on the National Electrical Code and the International Electrical Code Board. James married Paula Dianna Talbert on September 15, 1961, in China Spring, Texas. They were married for 58 years. He was a dedicated Christian, Deacon, Sunday School teacher, enjoyed working with the Texas Baptist Men Church Builders, and was a founding member of Oak Crest Baptist Church where he was chairman of the building committee. After retirement, his passion was traveling and flying his airplane.
Preceding James in death were his parents, Jimmy and Jessie Mars.
Survivors include daughters, Kim Mars Mahlstedt and husband, Scott, Sherri Mars Gibson and husband, Andy; son, Matthew and wife, Beth; brother, Jerry and wife, Betty; grandchildren, Allison Mahlstedt, Aaron Mahlstedt, Andrew Gibson, and Ryan Gibson.
