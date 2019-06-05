Joyce L. MarquezApril 23, 1934 - June 2, 2019Joyce L. Marquez, 85, of Waco, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. Services at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 5, at Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76704.Joyce was born April 23, 1934, in Edgard, Louisiana, to the late Teal and Otis Lumar, Sr. She was a graduate of Second Ward High School in St. John Parish.She was preceded in death by her husband, Felix Marquez, Jr. and leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter, Jackie M. Butler and son-in-law, Cornell A. Butler; and her grand dog, Sage Renee.The family requests rather than send flowers, memorial donations be made to Meals & Wheels.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

