David G. Marquez
Nov. 22, 1954 - April 25, 2020
David G. Marquez, 65, of Waco, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in his home with his wife, children, and grandchildren. David was born November 22, 1954, to Bacilio and Lola Marquez. His family and friends were everything to him as he was to them. He will be missed for his big heart, beautiful smile, infectious laugh, humorous stories, and his words of wisdom. David will be remembered as a loving and caring husband and father. He was a man of many words and very telling expressions that could make you laugh and cry all in the same sentence.
David is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Diana and husband, Luis, Dena and Mike, David Anthony and Matthew; his grandchildren, Michael, Luis Jr., Jayden, Delilah, Joel, Natalie, Aubree, David, and Brielle; his brothers and sisters, Samuel and Debbie, Roberto and Martha, Daniel, Humberto, Julian, Julia, Faye and Paul; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Bacilio and Lola; his brothers, Fedencio, Conception, Bacilio Jr., and Raul.
David would like to give a special thanks to Vera Limon for her assistance and guidance throughout his medical care. Without her extra support, he would not have had these many years with his family.
