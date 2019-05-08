Ben MarkowskiMarch 30, 1933 - May 4, 2019Benjamin J. Markowski, 86, passed away surrounded by family Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home, with Pastor Donald Fulton officiating burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home.The family would like to thank Dr. Kiehl and Dr. Smith with Baylor Scott and White, the staff at Wesley Woods and Providence Hospice for their loving care given to Ben.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 340 Marlin, Texas 76661Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

