Clinton Marken

August 2, 1945 - April 25, 2020

Clint (74) passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, at his home of 30 years in Valley Mills, TX, with his loving and devoted wife, Diane, by his side. He fought a brave, yearlong battle with cancer.

To plant a tree in memory of Clinton Marken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries