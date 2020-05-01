Clinton Marken
August 2, 1945 - April 25, 2020
Clint (74) passed away peacefully Saturday, April 25, at his home of 30 years in Valley Mills, TX, with his loving and devoted wife, Diane, by his side. He fought a brave, yearlong battle with cancer.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.