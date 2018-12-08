Rosalee Fogle MarkSept. 3, 1947 - Oct. 13, 2018Rosalee Fogle, 71, of Carrollton, Texas, passed away on October 13, 2018. Graveside funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, December 8, at McGregor Cemetery.Rosalee Fogle was born to Floyd Lee Fogle and Rosie Lucille Fogle on September 3, 1947.She was preceded in death by Floyd L. Fogle, Rosie Fogle, Floyd W. Fogle, and Barbara Capps.She is survived by Sidney F. Capps, Jr., and Tonya Capps, Ann Winfield, Tamara Satterwhite, Wesley Satterwhite, Frances Capps, Lena Capps, Dasia Walker, Keayara Walker, Adrianna Walker, Bradley Lewis, Jr., Journi Satterwhite, and Brian Furrow; and many other family and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

