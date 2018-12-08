Rosalee Fogle MarkSept. 3, 1947 - Oct. 13, 2018Rosalee Fogle, 71, of Carrollton, Texas, passed away on October 13, 2018. Graveside funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, December 8, at McGregor Cemetery.Rosalee Fogle was born to Floyd Lee Fogle and Rosie Lucille Fogle on September 3, 1947.She was preceded in death by Floyd L. Fogle, Rosie Fogle, Floyd W. Fogle, and Barbara Capps.She is survived by Sidney F. Capps, Jr., and Tonya Capps, Ann Winfield, Tamara Satterwhite, Wesley Satterwhite, Frances Capps, Lena Capps, Dasia Walker, Keayara Walker, Adrianna Walker, Bradley Lewis, Jr., Journi Satterwhite, and Brian Furrow; and many other family and friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.