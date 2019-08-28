Tayte Leighyn MaricleAug. 12, 2019 - Aug. 21, 2019Tayte Leighyn Maricle passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, August 30, at Cego Cemetery, 482 CR 463 South, Cego, Texas.Tayte was born August 12, 2019 to Aaron and Sidney (Young) Maricle in Waco, Texas.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Susan Young; paternal great-grandfather, Alvin Maricle; and aunt, Jamie Lawson.Tayte is survived by her parents, Aaron and Sidney; her big sister, Tynlee; grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins.The family would like to say thank you to the team of nurses at Providence and Scott & White Temple Hospitals for their compassionate care of Tayte.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
