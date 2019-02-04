Charlotte MarekFeb. 05, 1935 - Feb. 02, 2019Charlotte Marek, 83, of Penelope, passed away on February 2, 2019, in Waco. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Penelope. A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening, February 4, 2019 at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro.Memorials may be made to the West Volunteer Ambulance Assn., 501 Meadow St., West, TX 76691Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

