Anita Holt MarchMarch 8, 1947 - Dec. 17, 2018Following a valiant battle with cancer, Anita Holt March, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on December 17, 2018, in Dallas, Texas, and is resting now in the arms of Jesus. A memorial service celebrating Anita's life will be held at Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas at 2:00 p.m., December 29, with a reception at the church to follow. Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., December 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, Texas.Anita was born on March 8, 1947, in Gatesville, Texas, and during her life also resided in Houston, Dallas, Longview and Tyler. She grew up in Snyder, Texas, where she graduated from Snyder High School and continued her education at Baylor University, where she met the love of her life, Ben Y. March. They married on August 24, 1968, in Snyder. Ben and Anita had the blessing of sharing their fiftieth wedding anniversary this past August.Anita was an active member of First Baptist Church Waco for most of her life, as well as a former active member and staff member at Park Cities Baptist Church in Dallas. As they lived throughout Texas, she was also active at Tallowood Baptist Church in Houston, First Baptist Longview and First Baptist Tyler. Anita was a hardworking businesswomen her entire life. She began her career as a legal secretary for several highly respected national law firms, worked as a clothing rep for Christian Dior, in various roles at Baylor University, as an executive assistant and finished her career as a realtor with multiple designations for Magnolia Realty. She was a charter member and served as Pledge Advisor for many years for the Theta Iota chapter of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority at Baylor. She served on the executive committee of the Baylor University Women's Council in Dallas, as well as the Baylor University Louise Harrington School of Nursing annual gala planning committee. Anita also proudly held a Master Gardener designation. After her faith and her family, she loved few things more than her Baylor Bears. She supported sports, students and staff of the University and her mark on the school will not be forgotten.Affectionately known as "Honey" by her grandchildren, Anita will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A strong, West Texas gal, she was fiercely loyal to those she loved and her greatest joy was serving her friends and family. Anita never met a stranger, never shied away from a good conversation and was famous for her "gentle" stubbornness. Those who knew her loved and cherished her. She was a reflection to all of us of God's selfless love and devotion. Anita knew that she would spend eternity in Heaven, and this gave her hope as she courageously battled cancer to the end. Though she is greatly missed, there is such joy that she is healed and "home".She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Wayland G. Holt.She is survived by her husband, Ben Y. March of Waco; daughter, Wendy March Waggoner and husband, Chip; son, Ramsey March and wife, Haley, all of Dallas; grandchildren, Benjamin Waggoner, Kate Waggoner, Charlotte March, Michael Holt March and Lila March; and her sister, Marguerette Holt Shamburger and husband, Wally, of Hendersonville, North Carolina.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to our family's endowed scholarship, The Ramsey Yelvington Scholarship Fund at Baylor University or a Baylor fund of your choice. Mail to Ramsey Yelvington Scholarship Fund (432SEKL), Baylor University - Gift Processing, One Bear Place #97050, Waco TX 76798-7050; or online at www.baylor.edu/giving and search for the Ramsey Yelvington Fund or the fund of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
