Esther MantheiFebruary 3, 1922 - October 3, 2018Esther Ida Manthei passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 6, at Littlepage Funeral Home. Visitation will be held before the service from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 6. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.On February 3, 1922, Esther was born in Falls County to Rudolph and Ida (Engelke) Lange. On April 24, 1943, she was married to Elton Manthei, Sr. They were together for 68 years before he passed away in 2011.She is survived by her two sons, Elton Manthei, Jr. and wife, Edwina, of Mart, and Gary Manthei and wife, Brenda, of McGregor; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters, Eileen Vanous and Dorothy Reeves; and extended family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul UCC, PO Box 534, Marlin, Texas 76661.LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

