Sharon MansfieldSept. 16, 1932 - Jan. 22, 2019Elizabeth Sharon Daly Mansfield, 86, passed away on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, of natural causes. A service and memorial, open to the public, will be held for Sharon at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, January 26, at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church. Interment will follow Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, January 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-BaileySharon was a Waco native and attended Waco High School. She was a long time teacher with the Waco Independent School District, spending most of her years teaching Advanced Sophomore English, but also teaching Latin and World History at Richfield/Waco High School.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.