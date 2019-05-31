Sarah Manning StandiferMarch 15, 1930 - May 23, 2019Sarah Manning Standifer, age 89, of Waco, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at the home of her niece and caregiver in Killeen, TX. Visitation will be Friday, May 31, at McDowell Funeral Homes, 1104 Chestnut St., Waco. Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, at One Fellowship United Methodist Church, 1005 La Salle, with the Rev. Bryan K. Dalco officiating. Burial will follow at Doris Miller Memorial Park in Waco. Standifer was born March 15, 1930 to Myrtle Holmes Alexander and Arthur James Manning in Harrison's Switch, Texas, (now Harrison). She was educated as a musician early in her childhood and went on to graduate from Paul Quinn College in 1953 with a major in education and a minor in music. In 1977 she completed her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Prairie-View A&M.Sarah married Hillary Standifer on March 15, 1953 and they reared two sons, as well as her husband's niece. Through the years she would share her musical talents at family events and with various churches throughout Central Texas. And with more than 30 years of service as a teacher in early childhood and primary education, Standifer retired from Dean-Highland Elementary School in 1985. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Hillary, Jr.; and her husband of 61 years.She is survived by her son, Richard Manning Standifer, of Miami Beach, FL; her niece ("daughter") and caregiver, Rhonda Taylor of Killeen, TX; sisters, Rosetta Stone, Ruth M. Breland and Lillian D. Manning, all of Waco, TX; brother, Monroe L. Manning (Ruthie) of Aberdeen, MD; sister-in-law, Jean Bell Manning, PhD, of Langston, OK. Sarah leaves, as well, generations of nieces, nephews and former students from across the country.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
