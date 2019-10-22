Monroe Lincoln ManningOct. 25, 1926 - Sept. 23, 2019LTC (Retired) Monroe Lincoln Manning was born October 25, 1926 in Steiner, Texas, to Arthur James and Myrtle Holmes Alexander Manning, the ninth of twelve children.In 1946, Monroe graduated from A.J. Moor High School in Waco, Texas, where he sang tenor in the glee club and served as one of the captains of the football team. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Guam for three years. There he was assigned to a construction battalion; he learned multiple skills and became a jack-of-all trades. His Army enlistment enabled him to attend college where he would enroll in Army ROTC.Monroe met the love of his life, Ruby Mae Johnson, whom he affectionately called Ruth of Ruthie, at Wilberforce University in Ohio. They graduated in 1953 and Monroe was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army, Signal Corps, and designated as distinguished military graduate. They married on December 25, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois and enjoyed raising three children.Monroe did tours in both Korea and Vietnam, and took the family with him to assignments in Germany, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, and finally back to Maryland at Aberdeen Proving Ground where he retired from the Army on 1974 as Lieutenant Colonel. He stated a second career in Public Safety Communication (911), first with Baltimore City then with Baltimore County. He retired for the second time in 1996.While at Wilberforce, Monroe was initiated Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and was an active member of the Iota Alpha Lambda Chapter (Harford and Cecil Counties) serving in various positions until his transition. He was a life member of the Wilberforce University Alumni Association and the NAACP, and over the years, was an active member of several organizations, including the Military Officers Association of America, the Protestant Men of the Chapel, the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees, and the 17th Signal Battalion Association.Monroe was a member of the SPG Chapel family since arriving in Maryland in 1969 and loved singing in the APG Post Chapel Choir and teaching Sunday school. He also thoroughly enjoyed playing Thaddeus every year in the Chapels performance of The Lining Last Supper. Performing cantatas with the choir was an annual highlight, and it brought him great joy to record it and share copies of the program with friends, family, and fellow choir member.Monroe liked working in the yard and was a great handyman around the family house and the home of his daughters. He also was an avid racquetball player, playing regularly even in his later years, until knee surgery slowed his game. He won several speaking awards as a Toastmaster and would often serve as a master of ceremony for local events. He frequently displayed the Manning talent of joke telling and was sometimes so tickled by a joke he could barely finish it. Over holidays, the family dinner table was often the best seat in the house for sharing jokes, stores, and laughter.Those left to cherish precious memories of Monroe include his wife of almost 64 years, Ruthie; two daughters, Judith Kathleen Barber (Bruce) of Brandywine, Maryland, and Denise Manning Christian (Charles) of Gambrills, Maryland; one son, Kelvin Monroe Manning (Judith) of Oviedo, Florida; seven grandchildren, Alison Case-Watkins (Ernest), Miles Monroe Christian, Kyle Thomas Christian, David Roger Manning , Rachel Ashley Manning, Blake Alan Barber, and Blair Alyse Barber; three sisters, Rosetta Stone, Ruth Breland, and Lillian Manning, all of Waco, Texas; three sisters-in-law, Jean Bell Manning of Langston, Oklahoma, Cebell Foster and Barbara Edwards of Chicago, Illinois; multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins who adored him; Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers; and good friends world-wide.A funeral service was held October 5, at Aberdeen Area Chapel in Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
