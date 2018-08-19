Joe ManningMarch 10, 1938 - August 17, 2018Joe Walker Manning, age 80, of Gatesville, passed away, Friday, August 17, 2018, in McGregor.Private graveside services will be held at Restland Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 20. 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home.Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Manning; sons, Doug Manning and wife, Talitha, Kenneth Manning and wife, Deb, and Craig Manning and wife, Sharon; daughter, Denise Mooney and husband, David; sister, Janell Manning; half-brother, Audanie Robinette; stepson, Raymond Benny White and wife, Elizabeth; 14 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.Memorials may be made to The Big Sting, 3417 Imperial Dr., Gatesville, TX 76528 or to Alzheimer's Texas, 3520 Executive Center Drive, Suite 140, Austin, TX 78731.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.