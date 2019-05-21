Ollie Joe MannMay 3, 1927 - May 16, 2019Ollie Joe Mann, 92, died on May 16, 2019, in Kerrville,TX. Ollie was born May 3, 1927, to Lois McEntire Mann and Ollie Wayne Mann in Waco, TX. He graduated from Waco High in 1944, and joined the Army Reserves. After being honorably discharged in 1947, he attended Texas A&M University, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering, he married Elizabeth (Betty) Barnett, also of Waco, and moved to Milwaukee, WI, to begin his career with Line Material, and later Mc-Graw Edison. Transferring to Dallas, TX, they raised three children and shared a love for sailing on White Rock Lake, snow skiing in Colorado, and enjoyed a quiet life as best friends.Joe's golf swing was often compared to Arnold Palmer's, and he could fix anything. In 1992, he retired from Cooper Industries and maintained status as a member of IEEE, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Betty of 63 years.He is survived by daughter, Mary Mann-Gilbert and husband, Tim Gilbert of Incline Village, NV; son, John William Mann and wife, Cheryl Scott Mann of Collegeville, PA; daughter, Maggie Longley and husband, Joe K. Longley of Austin, TX; brother, Bob Mann, of Austin, TX; and dear to his heart were grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Tilden, Austin Scott Mann, Carrie Lynn Mann.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe Street, Kerrville, TX. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction and care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home.Kerrville Funeral Home1221 Junction HwyKerrville, TX 78028830-895-5111Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
