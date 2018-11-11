Lillie V. MannFeb. 1, 1920 - Nov. 9, 2018Lillie V. (Poland) Mann went home to be with the Lord November 9, 2018. Lillie V. was born February 1, 1920, in Fostoria, Texas. She was one of 12 children born to William and Laura Poland. She grew up in the Fostoria community and attended schools at Conroe. She graduated from Conroe High School in 1939. Lillie V. fell in love with her childhood friend, Linwood Ernest Mann, and married him on April 18, 1942, at New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cut 'N Shoot, Texas. Immediately after their marriage, Linwood was called to serve overseas in the United States Air Force. She rejoined him a short time later when he returned and was stationed in Florida.Linwood and Lillie V. soon made their way back to their home in Cut 'N Shoot and then moved to Conroe where the Lord blessed this special union with four children: Terry, Sharon, Kenneth, and Jeanne.Lillie V. never worked outside the home (although she threatened to many times) but for many years was caregiver to her invalid mother. By far, her highest calling was being a loving wife and godly mother. She raised her children to love the Lord and with His help to live life "One Day at a Time" which was her favorite song.She truly lived life that way serving the Lord as a nursery and childcare teacher in her church as well as serving alongside her deacon husband in other loving and caring positions at Mims Baptist Church. To this day many, who came under her love and care, remember her and the influence she played upon their lives. Lillie V. had a heart full of love and care for others and treated them to a card every year on their birthdays or made cakes for many people who lived in the Conroe area. She constantly was a source of encouragement and would often send her "BB letters" to her children and friends to help them and let them know of her prayers. The Lord had blessed Linwood and Lillie V. with 54 years of love and life together before Linwood's death on August 27, 1996.In the later years as her health begin to fail she moved to Waco, Texas, where she was lovingly cared for by her daughters while she resided at Providence St. Catherine's Center. The family wishes to thank St. Catherine's and Providence Hospice for their love and care for Lillie V. in these last years of her life.Lillie V. was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband; all of her brothers and sisters; as well as her grandson; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.She is survived by her children, Terry L. Mann and his wife Elizabeth of Conroe, and their children, Philip, Lisa and Matt; Sharon Marshall and her husband, Roy, of Hewitt, Texas, and their children, Wayne, Heather and Lindsey; Kenneth T. Mann and his wife, Paula, of Eugene, Oregon, and their children, Jonathan and Amber; and Jeanne V. Buchanan and her husband, Robert, of Waco, Texas, and their children, Angela, Michelle, and Pamela. She is also loved and survived by 24 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are other relatives, nieces, nephews; her long-time friend and caregiver, Madeleine LaMotte, sister-in-law, Rita Mann, and Lillie V.'s faithful pen pal during the years she lived in Waco –Leah Burkhalter, all of Conroe.Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at Cashner Funeral Home, 801 Teas Rd, Conroe. Interment will follow at Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 13 from 5 – 7 pm at Cashner Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
