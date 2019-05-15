Ronald Frederick Manley

Dec. 13, 1942 - May 13, 2019

Ronald Frederick Manley, 76, of Waco, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, May 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, with Pastor Robby Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Riesel.

