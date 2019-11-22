David MangumApril 8, 1955 - Nov. 9, 2019David Ray Mangum, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, at Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2625 South 18th Street, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

Tags

Load entries