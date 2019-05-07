Sam MangrumJan. 20, 1930 - May 4, 2019Sam Mangrum, 89, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in McGregor, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Aryn Mojica officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at the funeral home.Sam was born January 20, 1930, in Mineral Wells, Texas, to W.J. and Lorene (Jordan) Mangrum. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the National Guard. Sam was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. He was hardworking, an astute businessman and for many years owned and operated Mangrum Air Conditioning in Stephenville. He had a passion for antique cars and rebuilt Model T Fords, giving each of his four children one of his lovingly remodeled cars. Sam was a member of the Commemorative Air Force, the Boy Scouts of America and served on the Lacy Lakeview City Council for several years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lacy Lakeview.Sam is survived by his daughter, Linda Erlanson and husband, Mike, of Hewitt; son, Bobby Mangrum and wife, Mary Jane, of Stephenville; daughter, Brenda Lowe and husband, David, of Troup; son, Tim Mangrum and wife, Debbie, of Stephenville; eight grandchildren; qnd numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by one brother, W.D. Mangrum; three sisters, Lucille Bone Lau, Millie Feller, and Martha Mears Dees.Sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.