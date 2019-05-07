Sam MangrumJan. 20, 1930 - May 4, 2019Sam Mangrum, 89, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in McGregor, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 9, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Aryn Mojica officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, at the funeral home.Sam was born January 20, 1930, in Mineral Wells, Texas, to W.J. and Lorene (Jordan) Mangrum. He was a veteran of the United States Army and the National Guard. Sam was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. He was hardworking, an astute businessman and for many years owned and operated Mangrum Air Conditioning in Stephenville. He had a passion for antique cars and rebuilt Model T Fords, giving each of his four children one of his lovingly remodeled cars. Sam was a member of the Commemorative Air Force, the Boy Scouts of America and served on the Lacy Lakeview City Council for several years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lacy Lakeview.Sam is survived by his daughter, Linda Erlanson and husband, Mike, of Hewitt; son, Bobby Mangrum and wife, Mary Jane, of Stephenville; daughter, Brenda Lowe and husband, David, of Troup; son, Tim Mangrum and wife, Debbie, of Stephenville; eight grandchildren; qnd numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by one brother, W.D. Mangrum; three sisters, Lucille Bone Lau, Millie Feller, and Martha Mears Dees.Sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
