Shirley Jean MandelFeb. 5, 1944 - Oct. 4, 2018Shirley Mandel, 74, of Axtell, passed away Thursday, October 4, at her residence. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Monday, October 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, prior to the service. View the complete obituary and share thought and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.