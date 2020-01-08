Michael MaloySept. 4, 1950 - Jan. 6, 202Michael Dennis Maloy, age 69, died at his home on January 6, 2020. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9, at St. Catherine's Chapel, with Fr. Cyril Ejaidu officiating. A private burial will be held Thursday afternoon. Visitation will be 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, followed by Rosary at 5:30 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel.Mike was born in Waco. He attended Reicher Catholic High School and graduated from Texas A&M University. He started his career in banking and recently retired after 13 years as comptroller of Automation Plus, Inc., in Houston.He was preceded in death by his parents, L.H. Maloy, Jr., and Minnie Alice McBride Maloy; brother, Robert; and sister, Molly Maloy.He is survived by sisters, Betty Davison and husband, Tom, Peggy O'Dell, Penny Gifford and husband, John; and brother, Bill Maloy and Kim Stroud; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reicher Catholic High School, 2102 N. 23rd Street, Waco TX 76708 or the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gordon Snook, Box 21, Realitos TX 78376.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
