Lyndal Dale MaloneFeb. 19, 1934 - Aug. 4, 2019Funeral service for Lyndal Dale Malone will be 2:30 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel in Lawton, Oklahoma.Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.The family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the funeral home.Lyndal Dale Malone, 85, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Trinidad, Colorado. He was born February 19, 1934 near Geronimo, Oklahoma to R J and Vera Malone. He attended and graduated from Geronimo High School in 1952. Geronimo school is also where he met the love of his life, Patsy Gallaway. L D and Patsy were married on June 19, 1955. He earned a Bachelors Degree in both Math and Physics from Central State College in August 1964. Upon graduation, he moved his family to League City, Texas so he could begin his career as a space engineer at NASA. While there, he worked in the Gemini, Apollo, SpaceLab and Shuttle Programs. He loved visiting family, traveling, flying and water skiing.He was preceded in death by his parents, R J and Vera Malone; sisters, Lorene Collier and Laneta Huff; brothers, Lloyd Malone and D H Malone.He is survived by his wife, Patsy; daughters, Sherri Buscha (Rob) of Round Rock, Texas, Sheila McCleskey (Pete) of Denton, Texas, and Kathy Squires (Keith) of Colleyville, Texas; nine grandchildren, Erik Buscha (Becky), Ryan Buscha (Maggie), Jen McCleskey, Joey McCleskey (Carly), JolieAnn Byrd (Andrew), Kaleb Squires (Kristina), Kourtney Emrick (Tim), Kinsey Squires, and Kara Squires. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Easton and Brynley Buscha, Bennett and Maggie McCleskey, and Karson Squires.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cancer research organization of your choice.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.Becker-Rabon Funeral Home1502 Ft. Sill BlvdLawton, OK 73507(580) 353-3030Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
