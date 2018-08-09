Wanda J. MalcomApril 24, 1945 - Aug. 2, 2018Mr. Wanda Jean "Hysaw" Malcom passed away peacefully, August 2, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at the age of 73. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Terry Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, at the funeral home.Wanda was born, April 24, 1945, in Axtell, Texas, to Joe and Vernice Hysaw. She graduated from Axtell High School. She married Watson Malcom, in 1962. After moving to Garland, Texas Wanda started a day care business that she ran until her retirement in 2010.Wanda is survived by her daughter, Tanna Louise "Malcom" Skinner of Fountain, Colorado; son, Phillip Danial Martin "Chip" of Paris, Texas; grandson, James Dylan Skinner of Fountain, Colorado; grandson, Private First Class Caleb Andrew Skinner of Ft. Bliss, Texas; and great-grandsons, James Noah Skinner and Casey Raleigh Skinner of Fountain, Colorado, and Maxwell Charles Boyd-Martin, of Paris, Texas. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Hysaw and Vernice "Mullens" Hysaw of Axtell, Texas; and her husband, Watson Ellis Malcom Jr. of Paris Texas.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.