Darrell MakovyDec. 18, 1951 - Feb. 9, 2020Darrell Ray Makoy, a well known Waco car dealer from Lorena, Texas, was called home by his Savior Jesus Christ on February 9, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He fought courageously to the end with optimism and faith, never relenting in his desire to live life to the fullest. His testament of strength, courage, and determination will always be remembered. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mickey Fugitt officiating. A Visitation with the family will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 15, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A time of fellowship will follow the service at Journey Lorena.Darrell was born on December 18, 1951, in Waco, Texas, to Jeanie Absher Pierce and Bill Makovy. He was one of six children. He attended Waco schools, graduating from University High School in 1970.He married the love of his life, Kim Goss, on August 24, 1973. They met in June of 1971 and became inseparable. Through this wonderful marriage four children were born: Amy, Darrell II, and twins, Lacy and Tracy Makovy.Darrell is best remembered for his passion and enthusiasm in dealing with automobiles and being a softball coach. He owned Southside Motors and was a long-time successful car dealer. He was such an enthusiast for finer cars there were times when he parked 4 or 5 Corvettes in his front yard as collectibles. He enjoyed car shows and won many prizes and trophies. He and Kim would make an annual pilgrimage to attend the Cruzin' the Coast Car Show in Biloxi, Mississippi, and around Texas where he entered many of his collectibles. His passion for swap meets was also well known with his favorite being the Dean Earhart Production in Ft. Worth, Texas, and the DFW swap meet. He also loved being a Drag Strip Racer. He and his '55 Chevy straight axle won many races. He truly loved the car business.Darrell also devoted more than 20 years to the youth of Southern and Lorena Little Leagues both as a softball coach and a team sponsor. There were many years and multiple teams who wore the Southside Motors uniform. His softball success was truly realized when his twin daughters, Lacy and Tracy, pitched under his leadership and advanced to the UIL state regional finals in 1999. Darrell continued coaching the twins, and in 2001 they qualified for the ASA nationals and traveled to Virginia with the Brats. Darrell's love of the game and his dedication to producing fast pitch pitchers continued as he taught his granddaughter and others who expressed an interest to learn from him. He coached until he was no longer physically able. He also thoroughly enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchild, and his regular weekend dinners with Ronnie and Sandie Paris.Darrell will be remembered for his love of family, genuine friendship, selfless attitude, and his faith. He never met a stranger and always knew everyone's name as "brother". His personality was magnetic and always gave a positive outlook on all life challenges. His generosity to help others will be greatly missed. Even during his challenging times, he never lost faith and would never waver from his devotion to Christ.He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Jimmy and Mildred Goss; brothers-in-law, Randy, Dale Goss; sister-in-law, Melanie Lowery.Darrell is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Kim; sisters, Billie Jean Colson (Johnny), Trina Garza (Sonny); brothers Raymond Makovy (Missi), Kevin Makovy (Kandise), Mike Makovy (Carolyn); brother in law Skip Lowery; children; his grandchildren, Shaylie Johnson ( Daniel), Zoey Seith, Gavin and Colton Anderson, Jaxon Makovy; and great-grandson, Gabriel Johnson.Survivors of special note are the original group from the Table of Knowledge at George's noon time gathering: Wayne Barton, Dudley Hass, and Kenny Orr. Even while ill, owner Sammy Citrano continued to reserve Darrell's seat. Darrell is survived by many extended family members and many special friends too numerous to mention. You know who you are and are loved for it.A special thank you to Darrell's sisters, Billie Jeane and Trina, for the support and care they provided to Darrell during his final day; to Steve and Phylicia Hernandez, Lorena Volunteer Fire Department, Lorena Police Department, Journey Lorena, and all our family and friends that have supported us during this eight-year journey, Dr. Sherronda Henderson from Baylor Scott and White Temple.Darrell, Honey, we had almost 49 beautiful years together, I will sure miss you calling me "Woman" and "until the twelfth of never, I will still be loving you". Your loving wife, Kim.
Service information
Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM
Feb 15
Gathering of Family and Friends
Saturday, February 15, 2020
