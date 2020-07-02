Howard Majors Jr. August 30, 1959 - June 18, 2020 Howard Majors Jr. passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 3, at Union Baptist District Association. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Service information

Jul 2
Visitation
Thursday, July 2, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Serenity Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Jul 3
Celebration of Life
Friday, July 3, 2020
2:30PM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
