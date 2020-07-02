Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 EXPECTED. * WHERE...MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES WILL COMBINE WITH HIGH HUMIDITY TO INCREASE THE RISK FOR HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES TO OCCUR, PARTICULARLY FOR THOSE WORKING OR PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. LIMIT YOUR TIME OUTDOORS AND IF YOU MUST BE OUTSIDE, TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS AND STAY HYDRATED. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION IMMEDIATELY. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&