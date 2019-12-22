Jerry MahanJune 18, 1947 - Dec. 18, 2019Jerry Lee Mahan, 72, of Bellmead, passed away on December 18, 2019. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., December 23, at T.K. Cemetery, with Pastor Lester Adams officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., December 22, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Jerry was born in Waco, Texas on June 18, 1947 to Willie and Lorene Mahan. Survivors include his nephews, Randy, Danny, and Eddie Chapman of Bellmead; niece, Teresa Mahan-Solomon of Waco; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Lorene Mahan; brother, Jimmy Mahan; and sister, Wanda Chapman.
