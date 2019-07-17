Terri MageeJan. 26, 1958 - July 14, 2019Terri Magee, age 61, of Lorena, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home in Lorena. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019, at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Waco. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

