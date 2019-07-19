Terri Lynne MageeJanuary 26, 1958 - July 14, 2019Terri Lynne Bankhead Magee, of Lorena, Texas, passed away on July 14, 2019, to her heavenly home to her family and friends waiting to greet her. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 22, 2019, at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Waco. The family will receive visitors from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the funeral home.Terri was born in Gatesville, Texas, on January 26, 1958 to Billy Bankhead and Dorothy Cooper Bankhead. Growing up, she participated in many beauty pageants and won Miss Coryell County following her mother who had previously won Miss Coryell County. Terri also enjoyed traveling with family, riding horses and even competed in Jr. rodeos. Most importantly, she cherished her gambling trips to Las Vegas with her mother.Terri graduated from Gatesville High School in 1976 and later moved to Waco, Texas, where she worked at Providence Health Center, as an Administrative Assistant, for many years. In 2004, she began working for the Lorena Police Department as the records supervisor and remained in this role until her passing. On November 13, 1982, Terri married Bobby Gattis Jr. and on February 8, 1988, Terri and Bobby were blessed with her only child, Brent Alan Gattis. On March 6, 1993, Terri married Michael Magee in Gatesville, Texas, sharing 26 blessed years together. Terri, Mike, and Bobby enjoyed watching Brent play baseball and other sports as well as supporting him in his many different endeavors.Terri was preceded in death by her father, Billy Bankhead; mother, Dorothy; step-father, Robert Drake; brother, Billy Jack Bankhead; as well as brother-in-law, Steve Burtchell.She is survived by her husband, Mike; son, Brent Gattis; sister, Lisa Burtchell; father and mother-in-law, Maurice and Sue Magee; as well as her nephews and their families who she all loved dearly. Terri also had many extended family members and close friends that she considered family.The family expresses their gratitude for the many thoughts and prayers from family and friends. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association 10900-B Stonelake Blvd., Suite 320, Austin, TX 78759.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
