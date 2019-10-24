Geneva MageeJan. 12, 1922 - Oct. 21, 2019Geneva Magee passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, at Waco Memorial Park, with the Rev. Kip Osborne officiating.Geneva was born January 12, 1922, in Birome, Texas, to John and Sarah Christian.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, D.M. "Pete" Magee.She is survived by her son, Mickey Magee and wife, Melva Magee; and daughter, Shirley Andre and husband, Michael. Geneva had five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

