Melba MaddoxMarch 14, 1928 - Sept. 28, 2018Melba Birkes Maddox, 90, passed peacefully from this life into paradise, Friday, September 28, 2018.Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane, Bellmead, TX 76705, with Pastor Larry Krueger officiating. Burial will follow at Chilton Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 1, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home, 809 LaClede St., Waco, TX 76705.Melba was born, March 14, 1928, in Chilton, TX, to Dennis E. and Alma Birkes. She graduated from Chilton High School in 1945 and received a scholarship to attend the Cozzens Secretarial School in Fort Worth, Texas, graduating in 1946. She worked for many years at Schroeder Construction Inc. and Mazanec Construction Company Inc. retiring at the age of 86. She lived a full life until affects of dementia slowed her down. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and Women in Construction.Melba had plans every Thursday night to attend the Sul Ross Boot Scootin' Dance Club. She was a big fan of Lady Bears Basketball and enjoyed attending games with family and friends. August 2016 she moved to Brookdale Lake Brazos where she enjoyed playing bingo and dominoes.She is survived by her brother, Walter Birkes; daughters, Marsha Sherrard and husband, Jerry, and Donna Crook and husband, Robert "Bob"; two grandchildren, Eric Sherrard and Jennifer Kettler; one great-granddaughter, Makenzie Woycheshin.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Waco Regional Office, 710 N. 64th St. Waco, TX 76710 or St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane, Waco, TX 76705.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Brookdale Lake Brazos Senior Living and Southern Care Hospice for all the care and concern given to our mother and family during this journey.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.