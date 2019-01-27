Lutie Ann MaddenMarch 2, 1965 - Jan. 23, 2019Lutie Ann Madden passed away Wednesday, January 23, 2019, in her home in Mart, Texas, surrounded by friends and family. Memorial services will be held 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 29, at First United Methodist Church, Mart, with the Reverend Amy Anderson officiating.Lutie was born March 2, 1965, in Waco, Texas, to Joe and JoAnn Owen. Lutie was educated in Waco public schools and held a master's degree from Baylor University. She worked for 31 years at Mart ISD, with a focus on elementary education and children with reading challenges. She enjoyed her community of friends in Mart; her participation and leadership in Bible study; travel; her Boston terriers; and Baylor athletics.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Craig Madden, the love of her life, to whom she was totally devoted. Lutie and Craig were married for 19 years.She is survived by her brother, Rick Owen of Houston; and sister, Judi Brannon of Leander, Texas.Memorials may be made to the LuAnn Madden Memorial Fund benefitting Mart ISD-c/o Mart ISD, 700 Navarro, Mart TX 76664.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.