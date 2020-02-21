Laura Mae MackApril 26, 1917 - Feb. 14, 2020Laura Mae Mack passed away February 14, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at Carver Park B.C. Burial will be at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Police arrest man wanted in fatal North Waco shooting
-
Waco attorney named in indecency with a child warrant
-
Man arrested on continuous sexual abuse of girl, 13
-
Woman arrested, accused of endangering girl by ignoring abuse outcry
-
High-tech bowling venue could join Cinemark, Topgolf at I-35 and New Road
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.