Laura Mae MackApril 26, 1917 - Feb. 14, 2020Laura Mae Mack passed away February 14, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at Carver Park B.C. Burial will be at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

