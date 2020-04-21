Joe Mach
Sept. 14, 1937 - April 18, 2020
Joe F. Mach, age 82, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Waco. Mr. Mach will lie-in-state noon until 5 p.m., Wednesday, followed by a Private Rosary. Private Graveside Services will be held Thursday, April 23, at St. Mary's Cemetery near West.
Joe was born September 14, 1937, on a farm in Penelope, the son of Joe W. and Mary (Helona) Mach. He was a 1955 graduate of Abbott High School. Joe was a mechanic and marksman with the United States Army during the Korean War. On April 15, 1961, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Lillian Svrcek, in West. Joe was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. He was also a member of K.J.T. Society #107 of Abbott and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. He and Lillian delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and they were honored for their dedicated service. He started as a farmer, then worked for the Texas Highway Department, before becoming the service manager for Darr Equipment Company in Waco for 40 years. He was born a farmer and died a farmer. Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and was known as a great teacher to all of his family. He loved meals of venison with garden fresh vegetables during family get togethers. He was always in search of the next best BBQ meal and looked forward to visiting with his past co-workers at the Golden Corral.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Michael Mach.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 59 years, Lillian Mach, of Lacy Lakeview; his children, Gary J. Mach and wife, Dierdre of Abbott, and Annette Mach of Crawford; brothers, Milford Mach, and Robert Mach and wife, Annie; a sister, Nancy Shaffer and husband, David; his grandchildren, Amber Mach, Amanda Mach, Raegan Mach, SPC/Specialist Matthew J. Mach and wife, Kayla, and Christie Gilliam and husband, Brent; two great-grandsons, Rhydder and Brock; close family friends, David and Brenda Esquivel, and their children, Breyda, Ashley, Henry and Caylee; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels in Waco. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.