Ernest MachDecember 14, 1937 - September 6, 2018Ernest James Mach, age 80, of Hillsboro, passed away, Thursday, September 6, 2018, in Hillsboro. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m, Wednesday, September 19, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 20, at Our Lady Of Mercy Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at Fatima Cemetery.

