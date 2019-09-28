Delfino MacedoDec. 26 ,1947 - Sept. 26, 2019Delfino Macedo passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com

